Varun Dhawan Shares 'Coolie No. 1' Shot Inspired By Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'; WATCH

Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam was released today. Earlier the filmmakers had earlier released the songs Bhabhi and Husn hai Suhana from their upcoming film. Coolie No. 1's new song Mummy Kassam is created by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals from Udit Narayan, Monali Thakur and Rapper IKKA Singh. The lyrics are credited to Shabbir Ahmed. Recently actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to share some behind the scenes of his new mass song whose one of the shot was inspired by Prabhu Deva's famous music video titled Urvashi.

Varun Dhawan's new drives resemblance to Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'?

Varun Dhawan's new song from Coolie No. 1 titled Mummy Kassam was released today on December 15. Varun, however, showed his fans one of the behind the scenes of the shot where he could be seen dancing on top of the vehicles just like Prabhudheva in the music video for the iconic song Urvashi. Varun wrote "Mass masala. I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudheva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1 @tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani @ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast ðŸ’¥ thanks boiiissss"

Many of the celeb friends of Varun replied on his post. Including Durgamati actor Bhumi Pednekar whose film also premiered on Amazon Prime recently. Varun's post received comments from Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Shakti Mohan to name a few.

Image credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The movie Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan, while the movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No 1 cast includes actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Coolie No. 1 would have a world premiere on Amazon Prime starting December 25. Take a look at the full Mummy Kassam song from Coolie No. 1 that was released today.

While on one hand, Varun is busy recovering from COVID 19, on the other hand, there has been quite a buzz about his latest movie Coolie No.1. He was shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo before testing positive, a film that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in its cast. The film has currently put on hold, but Varun is expected to resume shooting for the film after having recovered from the virus.

