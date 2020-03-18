Varun Dhawan Reveals 'Coolie No 1' Trailer To NOT Be Out In The Scheduled Date

Varun Dhawan on Tuesday during a live session with his fans on social media revealed that the trailer release of his upcoming movie, Coolie No 1, has been pushed to a later date due to the coronavirus threat. The actor revealed that initially the Coolie No 1 trailer was slated to release on April 2, 2020. However, now the makers of the movie have decided to push the release to a later date.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali & Richa's Weddings Pushed?

Varun Dhawan starts dubbing for Coolie No 1

The coronavirus outbreak has stalled the shooting of various Bollywood films. However, Varan Dhawan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Tuesday. Reports has it that the actor visited the studio to dub for his part in the upcoming film Coolie No 1. The shoot for the much-anticipated movie featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan wrapped only recently. A picture from the wrap-up party of Coolie No 1 was posted by actor Karisma Kapoor on her social media. Here's the picture:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Controls His Laughter As Paparazzi Chant 'Go Corona Go' At Him; WATCH

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Shares A Sneak Peek Of 'Coolie No 1' Featuring Sara And Paresh Rawal

What's next for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan was reported to start work on Shashank Kaitan directorial Mr Lele. However, due to productional issues, the movie is temporarily put on hold. On the other hand, Varun's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan is reportedly shooting in Varanasi for her next. The movie, titled Atrangi Re, will feature Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush in the lead.

Coolie No 1 poster:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Exit From Mr. Lele & Ranbhoomi Post Street Dancer 3D Debacle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.