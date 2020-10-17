Varun Dhawan Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, 'haaye Garmi' Says A Fan; See Post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is winning hearts over the internet with his recent Instagram post. On Friday, October 16, the Dishoom star uploaded a shirtless picture of him flaunting his chiselled abs and muscular physique. The actor relaxes in the pool donning orange boxers which serves as a colour-pop in the still. Varun Dhawan’s steamy pose has garnered tremendous response from his fan army who just cannot happen to ignore the photo.

Varun Dhawan’s flaunts his muscular physique

Donning sunglasses, Varun Dhawan strikes a pose in the serene water. However, while doing so the actor also shared a powerful quote by legendary actor and fighter Bruce Lee. In the time of the pandemic, when everyone is dealing with numerous problems, Varun urged his fans to be like water. Just how water makes it way through cracks, the actor wants his fans to solve their problems with fluidity and an optimism. Take a look at the post shared by him:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took social media by storm. Fans of the actor couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the Varun’s photo. While the temperature soaring picture urged one to turn on the AC, another thought it was ‘fire’. From hearts to fire emoticons, fans have showered the still with smileys in abundance. Here’s a glimpse of it:

What is next in store for Varun Dhawan?

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza directed dance drama movie Street Dancer 3D. Bankrolled under the banners of T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment, the film also starred Shradhha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in prominent roles. He will next feature in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The film was scheduled to release in the month of May, this year. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s release was postponed. Now, it is set to have an OTT release by Amazon Prime Video during Christmas. Along with Varun, Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the lead role in the movie.

