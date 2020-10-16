Varun Dhawan Helps 'Super Dancer Chapter 2' Contestant Ritik Diwaker To Fund His Education

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan kept his promise of sponsoring Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwaker’s education. Recently, Diwaker revealed that he had been studying in a prestigious school of Kanpur for two years. The former contestant added that Varun Dhawan had been transferring the yearly fees, including his uniform and books to the school’s account. Here are further details about what Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwaker said. Read on:

Varun Dhawan sponsors Ritik Diwaker’s education

Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwaker revealed that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan kept his promise of sponsoring his education. He added that the actor helped him in taking admission to KDMA International School in Kanpur. Ritik Diwaker said, "It's been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school in the city”. He added, "Varun Bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school's account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school in the city. I never thought that this will happen to me after participating in a reality show."

Image Source: PR Handout

The Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant also revealed that Varun Dhawan video-called him many times of the year. Ritik Diwaker said, “Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai. I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan Lets His Friend's Dog Drink Water From His Glass, Says 'sorry Not Sorry'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Varun Dhawan had previously met Ritik Diwaker on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 two years ago. After getting to know about the contestant’s inclination to study in a reputed school, the actor promised to fund his education, while his family was unable to do it. Keeping his word, Varun Dhawan got Ritik Diwaker’s admission in Kanpur’s KDMA International School.

Also read: Varun Dhawan Shares A Stunning Post Of 'all Things Lovely'; Check It Out

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.