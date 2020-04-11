Varun Dhawan's Relative In The US Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Read Details

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday revealed that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for Coronavirus. During a live interaction with his fans and followers on Instagram, Dhawan urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

He said, "It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it." Varun also stressed on social distancing to fight the battle against COVID-19.

Varun's Instagram LIVE was joined by Karim Morani's daughter Zoa who is currently being treated for Coronavirus at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Varun, who turned into an interviewer, asked Zoa different questions relating to the treatment, symptoms and overall recovery. Zoa said, "Don’t be scared if you feel symptoms, get tested and get treated. I felt so good since I came to the hospital. Just don’t feel scared. I’m thankful that my symptoms weren’t too bad. They were manageable. From the second day at the hospital, I started feeling better and breathless too went away from the second day."

Zoa also revealed that she will be discharged by tomorrow or the day after because she is now feeling better.

Varun Dhawan has been active on his social media handles spreading awareness and information about the deadly virus and the precautions one should take. Dhawan has also made contributions and pledged to serve the poor and daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown.

This is a long battle and we have to fight it together 🙏 @RNTata2000 @tatatrusts pic.twitter.com/Gy96uhMt5t — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 8, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

