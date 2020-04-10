Watch: Varun Dhawan Pledges To Do This Hilarious Dance To Celebrate After Lockdown Lifts

Humpty Sharma star Varun Dhawan is braving the coronavirus storm by diligently remaining indoors and urging his fans to do the same. The actor has also stolen hearts with his contribution towards various relief funds to help those distressed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Varun has kept his fans entertained through his social media handles with relevant updates about the lockdown and his activities therein.

On a lighter and hopeful note, Varun shared a viral video of a cute little boy doing a hilarious dance and captioned it saying, "Once this ends I will celebrate like this".

Have a look at the adorably hilarious dance:

Varun's post created a roar of laughter among his followers including many of his friends from the film industry. Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty were some of the many actors who commented on his Instagram update.

Have a look:

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

The actor was seen last in the dance drama film Street Dancer 3D with Aashiqui 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Varun Dhawan is all set to feature next in the remake of the iconic 1995 Govinda starrer comedy film Coolie No.1 along with Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan. The film had been slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely given the current global crisis.

Varun Dhawan will also be seen next in Andhadhun fame Sriram Raghavan's directorial based on the life of military officer Arun Khetarpal.

