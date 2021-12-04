Actor Varun Dhawan’s wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal is all set to make her acting debut with the next OTT project. The versatile actor’s wife who refrains from the spotlight, will step into the digital world with the web show, Say Yes To The Dress India. According to reports by Hindustan Times, in this show, Varun Dhawan’s wife will be seen helping young brides find their dream wedding dress.

Natasha seems to be following the footsteps of other designers who have showcased their creative work on the digital platform. Even Masaba Gupta, though starring in a fictional show, had showcased her design collection in Netflix’s original, Masaba Masaba. For the unversed, Varun’s wife acquired her professional degree in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. She left for India in 2013 and started her own fashion label and design house, Natasha Dalal Label. Her label solely focuses on creating bridal and luxury wedding couture.

According to the leading daily, Natasha will be showcasing her creative collection to a larger audience who are still not well versed with her collections. While adding that designing wedding couture is indeed an overwhelming experience for her, Natasha Dalal said, “Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut.”

Sharing her thoughts on OTT debut, Natasha said that every bride is unique, and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life and she is looking forward to witnessing that with the forthcoming project.

Further, she revealed that designing has always been her passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make her OTT debut with the new show that could give her an opportunity to follow her passion. Natasha added that curating an outfit for a bride is a very overwhelming experience for her. Natasha maintains a very private life and facing the camera is a big thing for Dalal. Natasha to date has never been vocal about her relationship with Varun or her in her married life.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarunDhawan