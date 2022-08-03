Varun Sood To Be A Part Of Tiger Shroff & Rashmika Mandanna's 'Screw Dheela'? Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to amaze fans in an intense action-packed avatar with his forthcoming film Screw Dheela. The film is helmed by director Shashank Khaitan and will witness the Heropanti actor sharing screenspace with south diva Rashmika Mandanna. The project marks Tiger and Rashmika's first collaboration with each other.

With Tiger and Rashmika coming on board for Screw Dheela, there is a massive buzz around the star cast of the film. As per the latest reports, Splitsvilla fame actor Varun Sood will also be seen taking on an important part in the film.

Varun Sood to be a part of Screw Dheela

Ever since the makers of Screw Dheela announced the film, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the project. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Varun Sood has joined the cast of Screw Dheela and is said to play an important role in the film. However, details about Varun's role have been kept under the wraps by the makers. The actor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo wherein he essayed the role of Prajakta Koli’s ex-boyfriend.

Tiger Shroff announces Screw Dheela with a short teaser clip

On July 25, Tiger Shroff headed to his Instagram handle and shared a 3-minute-long clip, giving fans a sneak peek into his next project Screw Dheela. The clip begins with Tiger tied up on a chair as the goons continue to beat him. He then says, "Main PT teacher hu India ka, Akhilesh Mishra, aapko koi galatfahmi hui hai sir (I am a PT teacher Akhilesh Mishra, you are taking me wrong)." However, after seeing a girl's silhouette on a big screen, Tiger Shroff returns to his action-packed avatar and gives a tough fight to the goons. In the caption, he mentioned, "Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai! Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon.."

Watch the video here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, many celebrities including Karan Tacker, Maniesh Paul, and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others showered love on the post. Tiger's sister Krishna and his mom Ayesha also dropped fire emoticons in the comments section. For the unversed, reportedly, the filming of the project will take place in India and abroad with the first schedule more likely to commence in Europe.

Image: PTI/instagram/@varunsood12/@ Rashmika Mandanna