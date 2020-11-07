Is Ishita Dutta Pregnant? Pictures With Vatsal Sheth Leaves Fans Confused; Actor Clarifies

Actor Ishita Dutta on Saturday spoke to an entertainment website addressing the pregnancy rumours after her Karwachauth pictures with husband and actor Vatsal Sheth went viral. While the couple looked stunning, some people assumed that they are hiding baby bump with a saree.

Soon after, an advertisement featuring many cricketers released and showed Ishita and Vatsal celebrating pregnancy. So is she pregnant? Ishita Dutta told SpotboyE and clarified that she is 'most definitely' not pregnant. Dutta confessed that she has been receiving many calls and congratulatory messages but 'honestly' she is 'not pregnant'.

She further stated that the bump is only because of excessive eating during the festive period. Ishita concluded that she will get back to shape in a month's time and will workout to lose the food belly. "Recently, lot of celebs announced their pregnancy and I am very happy for those who are expecting this year but I am definitely not pregnant," Ishita said.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the know in the presence of their close family members and friends on November 28, 2017.

Ishita Dutta kickstarted her acting career with a Telugu film titled Chanakyudu, where she plays the role of Swapna. She made her debut in the television industry with Ek Ghar Banaunga and made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film, Drishyam, where she plays the role of Anju Salgaonkar. The actor has also been a part of Nach Baliye Season 6, and even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.

Vatsal Seth is widely known for his performance in Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Apart from that, he is known for his performances in TV shows like Ek Hasina Thi and Haasil. Vatsal Seth even earned Lion Gold Awards for his performance in Haasil. He will next be seen in the Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train.

