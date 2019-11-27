Veere Di Wedding Sequel To Begin Shooting In Mid-2020? Details Here

Veere Di Wedding was one of the most successful movies of the year 2018. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Muskaan Khubchandani in lead roles. The movie was a story about four girls who are on a quest to find true love. But they discover that friendship this strong has its consequences. The movie was a tale of how Kareena’s Kalindi Puri has to go through her with her marriage and how all her friends become a part of this journey. Recent reports suggest that the movie is going to have a sequel. Here is all you should know.

Read| How Sonam Kapoor Gave Her Own Twist And Changed The Sari Game

All we know about Veere Di Wedding's sequel

It was recently reported that the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding will start shooting in for a sequel in mid-2020. It is said that both Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor will be returning to their roles in the movie. The reports also suggest that Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed that the story is ready. He also added that work on the screenplay has started. In the first movie, we saw how stereotypes were broken and the girls truly lived their lives as they wanted.

Read| Sonam Kapoor's These 'Khoobsurat' Formal Looks Are Giving Fans Major Style Goals

It is speculated that in the sequel, the story will continue where it was left off and we will get to see the things after the movie was over. It seems like the events after the happily ever after will also have a story to tell and the makers want to make sure to milk the cow they have made. The fans are excited to see what will happen in the story.

Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan: Best Looks Of The Actor From Veere Di Wedding

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. The trailer of the movie was recently released and fans loved the trailer. The movie will be releasing on December 27, 2019.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She was seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the movie. The Zoya Factor released on September 20, 2019 and did not perform well at the box office.

Read| Swara Bhasker: Here Are The Veere Di Wedding Actor's Best Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.