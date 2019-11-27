Sonam Kapoor's These 'Khoobsurat' Formal Looks Are Giving Fans Major Style Goals

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a champion in acing the fashion game. Besides making a mark in the film industry, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor has won the hearts of fans with her superb sartorial choices. From dazzling in embellished traditional attires to making formal appearances in voguish outfits, Sonam has done it all. She does not shy away from experimenting and getting creative with her classy outfits. Here are some of the best formal looks carries by Sonam.

1. The one with the floral printed blazer

Sonam Kapoor has made a style statement in this unusual combination of an oversized floral printed blazer with saggy khaki pants. She has donned a shirt with plunging v-neckline shirt below the blazer and has sported a brown coloured purse for a complete look. The Veere Di Wedding actor has worn black wedge heels and opted for straightened middle-parted hair.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor: Here Are The Best On-screen Pairings Of The Neerja Actor

2. Suit up in denim

The Neerja actor has opted for all denim look and teamed it up with a white stripe patterned crop shirt. Sonam Kapoor has donned blue denim blazer with similar high waist jeans. She has sported statement earrings to complete her look.

Also read: Conman Films Of Bollywood That Are Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

3. The classic gentle-woman look

Sonam Kapoor has opted for gentleman look in the outfit. The black formal look is even more beautified with velvet black bow on her white shirt. The actor has sported black casket purse and applied nude makeup with smokey eyes with this look.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Udaybhan Inspired By Jon Snow? When Bollywood Was Compared To Hollywood

4. The one with the oversized blazer

The Zoya Factor actor has donned printed white shirt and teamed it up with red capri pants. She covered her shoulders with an oversized brown blazer and wore white heels for a complete look. Sonam sported studded pearl earrings and carried a white Chanel bag.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor: The Actor's Sister-act In LA With Rhea Kapoor | Check Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.