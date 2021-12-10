VicKat's Wedding: Meet Man Behind Duo's Perfect Wedding Shots Who Also Captured DeepVeer

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married late in the evening on December 9, 2021, and as the duo shared a series of pictures from their special day, the fans were left in awe. The duo posted some of the most beautiful glimpses of themselves from their wedding as they looked stunning and elated while tying the wedding knot. An interesting detail about Vicky-Katrina's wedding photos was recently spotted revealing that their wedding photographer also covered Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.

Who is Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding photographer?

As the wedding pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding recently hit the internet, it left the fans elated as they poured in lovely wishes for the couple. It's the Greek photographer, Errikos Andreou, who was the man behind capturing the stunning pictures of Katrina and Vicky at their wedding. He is one of the popular photographers among the Bollywood celebrities and has captured some of the prominent artists in the industry such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and others for numerous magazine cover photoshoots. It is also interesting to know that he is the same man behind Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding pictures that created a buzz on the internet the moment it surfaced on social media.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on the 10th, they took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a couple of pictures of themselves unveiling glimpses of their special day. In the caption, they stated, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Many celebrities namely Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Esha Gupta, Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others dropped in special wishes to the duo on their wedding.

Image: Instagram/@errikosandreouphoto