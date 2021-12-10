Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif To Family With Sweet Note

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally made their much-awaited wedding official, and their families are nothing but happy. Vicky Kaushal is seemingly very close to his younger brother Sunny Kaushal, and now it looks like Katrina Kaif also has a strong bond with him. Sunny Kaushal recently welcomed his "Parjai ji" (sister-in-law) Katrina to their family with an open heart.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal shared an adorable photo of Vicky and Katrina from their wedding. The picture was from the couple's Pheras ceremony as they looked stunning in their wedding outfits. Sunny Kaushal penned a heartfelt note for the couple as he welcomed Katrina Kaif to the family.

His note read, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (Another person has a place in my heart from today.) Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple."

Several celebrities from the film industry congratulated the couple via the comment section. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, "Soooo amazing !! congratulations and God bless everyone," while Mouni Roy dropped a red heart emoji.

Sunny Kaushal has a strong bond with his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. The two often hang out with each other. On the occasion of New Year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly celebrated with Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif. While they did not share the official pictures, fans were quick enough to spot a reflection of Vicky Kaushal in a window behind Katrina. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif both uploaded pictures with their siblings with the same background.

Vicky Katrina wedding photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding photos from Rajasthan. The couple looked elegant in their wedding outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. Sharing the photos, the couple penned the same heartfelt message for each other and seek the blessings of their well-wishers.

The note read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Here are the couple's first wedding pictures.

Image: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez