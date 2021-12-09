With Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, the duo has now stepped onto the altar. The pandits have also begun chanting mantras for the rituals that kickstarted on Thursday afternoon.

As guests continue to arrive at the location, which is the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, Arjun Kapoor and famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also entered the premises.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the altar for their special day

The happy couple is now sitting at the altar as pandits chant mantras as they complete the rituals. The Pandits hail all the way from Maharashtra and are taking the duo through the religious ceremony. Their family members along with the guests at the wedding sit together in the audience and join in the couple's happiness. Republic Media Network had earlier reported that four pandits would be at the Hindu wedding of the couple from Maharashtra.

It was also reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would have two different ceremonies. One would be the Hindu wedding which would include the pheras and the other would be a white wedding. The couple was also reportedly to tie the knot in a white-themed gazebo. The fort was also decorated with the white theme in mind and several exotic and foreign flowers were used for the same. Although the couple has not revealed details about their wedding, Republic Media Network has managed to access the guest list and reported that actors including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan and many others will join the couple on their special occasion.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, Katrinakaif