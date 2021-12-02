Vicky & Katrina's Wedding; Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Most Likely To Attend The Ceremony

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been making their rounds and is currently the most talked about event in Bollywood. Vicky and Katrina's wedding is reportedly set to take place in the first week of December in Rajasthan.

As per media reports, directors Kabir Khan and Anand Tiwari are most likely to attend the couples wedding ceremony.

Kabir Khan and Anand Tiwari to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

With the rumoured wedding dates of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, right around the corner new reports about the ceremony have been circulating. As per ANI, filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari have been invited to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities, which will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7 to December 9.

For the unversed, Kabir Khan and Katrina have worked together for various projects. The actor has been the leading lady in several of Kabir's films like New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom. Speaking of Anand Tiwari, he worked with Vicky in the 2018 movie Love Per Square Foot.

As per a report from Bollywood Life, Katrina and Vicky will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and approximately 200 guests including several from the film industry are expected to attend the functions. The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in the movie comedy horror film Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She has also committed to starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Sardar Udham, based on the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh. The movie received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for Kaushals' performance. He will next be seen in the war drama Sam Bahadur where he will essay the role of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

(Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif/@VickyKaushal09)