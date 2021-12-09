Vicky-Katrina Tie The Knot: Priyanka, Kareena & Other Actors Congratulate Newlywed Couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially husband and wife, the duo tied the knot on December 09 at Sawai Madhopur's Fort Barwara. Vicky and Katrina took to their official Instagram and shared their first photos as newlyweds and confirmed their nuptials. As they shared the news with their fans and followers several celebrities poured in their wishes for the new couple.

Vicky-Katrina are officially husband and wife, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more pour in wishes

As Katrina and Vicky shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony in Swai Madhopur several celebs poured in their wishes. As the duo shared the pics they accompanied it with a similar caption that read, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Kareena Kapoor commented on Katrina's post and wrote, "You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both." Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together."

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the pictures and wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful" with several heart emoticons. Meanwhile on Vicky's post actors like Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Vicky Kaushal was seen donning a cream-coloured sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. As per sources of Republic Media Network, the Band Baja started at Barwara Fort in which the song 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra' was played four to five times after which Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went up to Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted Vicky's famous dialogue 'How's the Josh' three to four times. Ahead of the Varmala ritual, Katrina climbed down the stairs of Zenana Mahal as she was with the family. All the guests were wearing golden touch headscarves.

At 4:15 pm, the pandits from Maharashtra started chanting as Vicky and Katrina sat down for the Pheras where guests were also sitting along with both the families. The Royal wedding is taking place at a 14th-century fort converted into a luxury resort at Jaipur on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

