Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Kangana Pens Cryptic Note On 'rich' Women Marrying 'younger' Men

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Jaipur has become the talk of the town these days with fans excitedly eyeing social media for their first pictures. With their pre-wedding festivities kick-started at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, several Bollywood celebrities have graced their presence at the wedding venue. Amid the wedding news that is surfacing on the Internet, actor Kangana Ranaut penned a cryptic note while voicing her opinion on ‘rich and successful' women marrying ‘younger’ men and breaking stereotypes.

Kangana Ranaut who is known for voicing her views openly and speaking her heart out on social media recently penned a note on her Instagram story while praising beautiful women who are marrying young men. Though she did not mention the name of the couple, yet it is believed that the cryptic note was dedicated to the new couple Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. Kangana in her note also mentioned that growing up she has always heard stories of rich men marrying younger women as the society never really accepted women more successful than their counterparts.

Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic note ahead of Vicky-Katrina wedding

While sharing the cryptic note, she wrote, “Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.. for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis. Forget marrying a younger man after a certain age was impossible for women. Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of the Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms...Kudos to both men and women for redefining gender stereotype.”

For the unversed, 38-year-old Katrina is all set to tie the knot with 33-year-old Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Jaipur. Apart from the two stars mentioned above, Kangana’s note can also be a dedication to another leading lady Priyanka Chopra who tied the knot with Nick Jonas while breaking the gender stereotype.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding.

The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/PTI