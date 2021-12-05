The preparations have started in full swing as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up for their wedding. While the rituals are expected to start on December 7, the arrangements at the venue are already underway. The wedding will be held at the Barwada Fort in Rajasthan.

Republic Media Network has accessed one of the first visuals from the preparations. The venue seemed to be decked perfectly as per Rajasthani heritage.

First pictures of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding venue out!

In the image, one could see fireworks emerging from the ancient structures at the fort. Candles and lanterns added to the beauty of the setting.

Numerous people could be seen making arrangements at a wide staircase. It is likely that the couple could be arriving in front of their near and dear ones at the staircase. It could also be visuals from dance rehearsals, and perhaps a stage setting for the couple to perform as well.

The cushions seemed to be perfectly set up to make the setting comfortable for the guests.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding

The Barwada Fort, is a 14th century Fort and is also known as the Six Senses Fort. As per the buzz, the couple will be tying the knot on December 9. The various events, however, are expected to be held from December 7 to 12.

The couple has maintained intense secrecy regarding the relationship and the wedding. Till now, they have not posted any pictures together and even arrived and exited separately at events.

Katrina, in an interview, had even denied the reports about the marriage when the news of the December wedding had first surfaced. She had then cited her work commitments, like the shooting of Tiger 3 as the reason.

The duo is yet to leave for Rajasthan. Both have been spotted heading for their gym sessions. Their near and dear ones, like Vicky's brother, and Katrina's sister, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, have been clicked arriving on town. Katrina's mother Suzanne and brother Michael too have arrived and were clicked by the paparazzi.

Katrina and Vicky are said to be dating for two years, days after the former said on a chat show that she feels she would make a good pair with the latter on screen. After that, the couple are spotted several times outside each other's houses in Mumbai.