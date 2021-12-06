Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi To Grace The Event? Here's All We Know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has not only set the internet ablaze but also left many wondering about which Bollywood stars will grace the lavish affair this week. With the rumoured guest list, including celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, the latest reports have confirmed that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will also be in attendance.

According to Pinkvilla, the three-day wedding affair will be graced by Angad-Neha, who'll be by the couple's side during their celebratory moments. The guest list also indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and everyone must be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic. The couple, along with their guests will soon jet off to Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara', where the impending nuptials will take place from December 7 to 9.

One of the first confirmed industry members to attend the wedding was Shashank Khaitan, post which names like Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, Alia Bhatt, and her beau Ranbir Kapoor have been added to the list. Heavy security has been at all entry points of the venue, while reports also state that Sawai Madhopur's district collector Rajendra Kishan, has told the organisers to strictly adhere to all safety protocols. For those unvaccinated, a mandatory RT-PCR test will take place.

Recent clips surfacing on the internet also show the commencement of pre-wedding preparations at the Kaif residence. Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram that showed the luggage of Katrina's family members being loaded in the car as they all gear up to leave.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the couple recently dismissed rumours about restrictions imposed on guests attending their wedding, noting that they are 'ridiculous' and that no pre-existing norms have been set by the duo. According to Bollywood Hungama, the friend claimed that the rumours about all invitees being asked to cease all contact with the outside world while they're at the venue are highly questionable and iterated that it's a wedding and not a 'NAM summit'.

The duo will reportedly be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will take place on December 7 and 8.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL/ @KATRINAKAIF/@ANGADBEDI)