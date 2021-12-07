Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tried their best to keep their upcoming wedding as secretive as possible. However, details are emerging by the minute from the big event being held at the Six Senses Fort in Barwara. After a glimpse of the venue and the security arrangements, the latest piece of information revealed about the wedding now is the food menu.

Republic Media Network accessed details of the dining arrangements at the venue. The couple is ensuring that the best quality products are used for the preparations, and the organisers have imported the fruits and vegetables from many nations. Here's the exclusive ground report:

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding organisers source vegetables & fruits from abroad

Republic Media Network spoke to a vegetable supplier present at at the wedding venue. The person revealed that there 200 types of vegetables and fruits have been sourced for the food preparations. They have been brought in from five countries.

The person said that the apples were imported from the United States of America and were priced at Rs 1000/kg. Mushrooms have been imported from Taiwan, the supplier added. The supplier even shared the bill.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to get married in Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly tying the knot at the 14th century Six Senses Fort on December 9. The star couple has already arrived in Rajasthan for the event. Apart from the duo, Katrina's mother was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, known for his work in films like Gold, was seen leaving the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari.

Katrina's director in films like New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom, Kabir Khan, along with wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia, were also seen at the airport.

As per sources, Katrina's co-star of many films including the most recent Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan are among the other invitees of the event.

The big day will be preceded by rituals like Mehendi and Sangeet on December 7 and 8.