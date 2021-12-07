Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk of the town as the two are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Republic Media Network has accessed the welcome note with which the couple greeted their guests, who travelled to their destination wedding. The note requested guests to refrain from using social media and posting glimpses of the functions online.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome guests to their wedding with a note

The happy couple welcomes their close friends and family with a sweet note that told them to brace themselves for a 'fun-filled, exciting adventure'. The couple also signed the letter, 'Shaadi Squad'. It read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Enjoy the refreshments that we have put together. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for the fun-filled, exciting adventure. You request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad."

While a lot of the preparations have been made at the venue for the Vicky-Katrina wedding, Republic Media Network accessed the entrance of the fort, that is being used for the arrangements. Medical emergencies have been kept in mind too. An ambulance was also arranged for at the venue, and it was equipped with an Intensive Care Unit facility. Doctors too have been called in, in case of any unforeseen events.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @vickykaushal