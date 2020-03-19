The Debate
Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan's Memorable Looks In Dapper Outfits; See Here

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan have an interesting friendship. Both actors are always at the peak of their style game. Read about their best dapper looks.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan have an interesting friendship. Both the actors are always at the peak of the style game, which is very evident from their Instagram. Vicky Kaushal, in 2018, posted a photo of the two in preppy clothes, looking dapper. The Bhoot actor also wrote an interesting caption explaining their friendly equation. Check out the photo below.

Also read: When Vicky Kaushal Set Hearts Racing In Quirky Pyjama Avatar; See Picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

In this photo, Vicky and Abhishek look dapper in their suits. They can be seen hugging and posing. The two are also good friends. Check out Abhishek Bachchan's other dapper photos on his Instagram below.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan And Yami Gautam Roped In For Dinesh Vijan's Next?

Abhishek Bachchan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

This photoshoot is from the Daboo Ratnani Calendar. Abhishek looks dapper in this mob-style 70s outfit. He is also carrying a cane and wearing a hat. He is wearing a three-piece suit and rocking a mustache.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

This is from the time when the Guru actor went to speak for a leading international publication. The actor also expressed his gratitude. He looks dapper in this grey suit. He is also gearing up for his upcoming movie The Big Bull.

Vicky Kaushal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

This look is from an upcoming movie starring Vicky Kaushal. He looks stylish in this suit and a hat. The movie will be released on January 15, 2021. It is about the story of Shaheed Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London as revenge for the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

In this look, the Uri actor looks charming and dapper in a white tux. Vicky has always been at the peak of his style. His fans love him because of his sharp looks and incredible sense of style, and this is evident from this picture.

 

 

