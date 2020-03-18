Abhishek Bachchan And Yami Gautam Roped In For Dinesh Vijan's Next?

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan in 2018. Even though he did not have any release last year, the actor is now all set to come back on the silver screen with a bang in 2020. Abhishek Bachchan has kept himself busy with shoots in 2019 and now, all the films are expected to hit the theatres this year.

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam to star together?

If several media reports are to be believed, then Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen opposite Yami Gautam. This project is being banked by Dinesh VIjan’s production, Maddock Films. More details about the storyline, etc have been kept as a secret until an official announcement by the makers. However, the film is expected to be in the same genre of all Dinesh Vijan productions ventures off-late.

There have also been reports stating that Yami Gautam has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. If this is true, then it will not be the first time that the actor has collaborated with Dinesh VIjan. The duo has previously worked together on hit films like Bala and Badlapur. Both Yami Gautam and Dinesh Vijan are reportedly excited to be collaborating once again for this project.

The film reportedly will also be directed by Tushar Jalota who has been an Assistant Director in the industry for many years. Hence, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Jalota. Reportedly, the movie will start filming by June 2020.

Aside from this, Abhishek Bachchan is currently filming for Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated film, Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. It is expected to release by April 24, 2020. Additionally, he is also shooting for Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayuhsmann Khurrana starrer Bala. The film was a huge hit at the box office. Yami Gautam will be next seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is scheduled to release later this year.

