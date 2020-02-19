Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Combined Net Worth Could Be THIS Much If They Are Together

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been trending on the internet because of their rumoured love life for quite some time now. Both the Bollywood actors are very accomplished and have many more years to work ahead of them. Here is a look at the dynamic duo’s combined net worth.

Vicky Kaushal's net worth

Vicky Kaushal started his career in the film industry by assisting Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur and also went on to play minor roles in two of Anurag Kashyap’s projects. He made his mark in the industry with the critically acclaimed film Masaan. Since then he hasn’t looked back. The actor also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his commercially successful movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to various media reports, his net worth is approximately Rs 21 crores. After giving back to back hits, Vicky Kaushal has hiked up his fees to Rs 3 crores per film. He also owns a Mercedes Benz GLC SUV car.

Katrina Kaif's net worth

Katrina Kaif started her career as a model when she was 14 years old. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2003 movie Boom. The actor is known as a wonderful actor, dancer, performer, fitness freak and also a great businesswoman.

According to media reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 128 crores. She is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Her major earnings come from movies, endorsements, stage shows and from her makeup brand Kay. As per media reports, the Welcome actor charges a whopping Rs 10 crores per film.

If Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were together as they are rumoured to be, their combined net worth would be approximately around Rs 150 crores. At a recent media interaction, Vicky was asked about him dating Katrina Kaif. The Uri actor responded to that question by saying that he feels it is better that he guards his personal life to some extent and doesn’t want to open up about anything.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

