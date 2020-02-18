Best Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif Movies Loved Dearly By Audience

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's pair is undeniably one of the best reel pairs in Bollywood. Some may even be unaware of the fact that Katrina Kaif received her Bollywood success by co-starring alongside Akshay Kumar. The duo has been cast opposite each other in numerous movies. The duo will next be seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi that is slated to release this March. Take a look at some of the popular movies which paired Akshay and Katrina together.

Movies where Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif paired opposite each other

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was released in 2006 and this was the first time when Akshay and Katrina appeared together on screen. The movie had many hit songs that featured Akshay and Katrina showcasing their dancing skills. The movie even starred Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor and Manoj Joshi in supporting roles.

Welcome

Welcome is considered to be one of Anees Bazmee's most successful films. The movie starred an ensemble cast of accomplished actors Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal playing pivotal characters in the movie. The movie revolved around how a thug gets her sister married into a respectable family and the hilarious situations that follow.

Singh Is Kinng

Singh is Kinng was a 2008 comedy film that revolved around the life of Happy Singh (played by Akshay Kumar) who goes to a foreign country in the search of his friend and bumps into Katrina Kaif instead. The movie was said to be an unofficial remake of Jackie Chan's movie titled Miracles. It was declared as a super hit by Box Office India.

Namaste London

Namaste London starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film revolved around the life of an NRI girl (Katrina Kaif) who comes to India for an arranged marriage and tries to outwit the Indian groom. Katrina Kaif was applauded for her role in this movie and her fashion sense even gained the attention of many young women.

