Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif Ace The Low-cut Neckline Look, See Pics

Bollywood celebrities are known to carry all kinds of experimental looks flawlessly. They stun their fans by pulling off several on-going trends effortlessly. Be it ramp or red carpet, Bollywood divas never fail to amaze their fans with unique and bold fashion choices. Recently, Anushka Sharma flaunted a deep hemp neck detailed metallic gown for a photoshoot. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif donned a similar kind of neck detailed gown for an award ceremony.

Anushka Sharma in metallic gown

Anushka Sharma donned a silver-metallic black gown for a photoshoot. Her gown was complemented with a deep hemp neckline and puffed sleeves. The frontal slit on her dress made her look even more stunning. The actor completed her look with golden metallic stilettos. For her glam, she pulled off a black smokey eye look and paired it with nude lips. She wore her raven tresses into a sleek pulled back messy bun. Anushka Sharma completed her look with diamond-studded earrings.

Katrina in white gown

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif pulled off the same kind of deep hemp neck detailed gown for an award ceremony. The actor wore a white gown with a deep neckline complemented with nude mesh detail on the deep V-neck edge. The puffed sleeves of her gown made her look more stunning. She glammed up her look with black smokey eyes and balanced it with nude lip colour. Katrina Kaif completed her look with diamond-studded hoop earrings.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram