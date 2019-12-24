Vicky Kaushal & Keerthy Suresh Stun In Sabyasachi Outfit For The 66th National Film Awards

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday presented the National Film Awards to this year's winners with actors Vicky Kaushal and Keerthy Suresh receiving top honours. While Vicky won the best actor award for his work in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", Keerthy, the winner of best actress award for Telugu star Savitri's bilingual biopic "Mahanati", was elated to get the recognition. "I feel blessed and honoured to receive the National Award for a film which is so close to my heart," the actress told PTI.

Both the winners dazzled in Sabyasachi outfits for the event. While Vicky was seen in a sherwani and shoes by the ace designer, Keerthy chose to wear a beige saree with a floral blouse.

"Uri- The Surgical Strike" took home three more awards- best director for Aditya Dhar, best background music for Shashwat Sachdev and best sound design for Bishwadeep Chatterjee. Kaushal said he was at a loss of words to describe his happiness. "I wish to dedicate this Award to my parents, to every member of Team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm," he said. Kaushal said it was special to share the award with Khurrana, "whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor".

Winning her first National award, Keerthy in a statement said, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations. If not for my co-stars Rajendra Prasad sir, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and all my other artistes, Mahanati would not be a complete film."

"The efforts of the technicians and actors commuted me into the world of the legendary Savitri Amma; whose blessings I believe was the strongest reason in getting accolades for me and my team. I am happy that the film has won three National Awards," she further said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

