Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt And Others' Hidden Skills Are Surfacing During Lockdown

With the country under lockdown, most people are exploring newer ways to spend their time. While some are experimenting with new crafts, some are going back to their old hobbies. Notably, Bollywood celebrities who are quarantined in their homes are exploring newer skills which they often share with their fans on Instagram.

Though it's many of their first times doing such activities, they're such naturals that it seems like they've been doing these their whole lives. So let's take a look at the hypothetical scenario where Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat and other celebs would be perfect for other professions based on the skills that they've showcased on their Instagram. Take a look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is showcasing his omelette-making skills in the above video. The Bhoot actor is always on top of his acting and style game. This video also shows that he's a cooking maestro and would make a great omelette-flipper if that was a real profession.

Anushka Sharma

If this video doesn't get you laughing, I don't know what will. Sharma can be seen jokingly monking her husband to hit a four. Anushka Sharma would make for a great stand-up comedian.

Alia Bhatt

In the above photos, Alia Bhatt has prepared two dishes, a grain-free paleo banana bread and a chocolate cake. These are healthy versions of dessert classics. She could have been a great baker.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat made these tasty samosas (which we all are craving right now) during the quarantine. The KZK actor can be a perfect chef.

