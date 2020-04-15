Kriti Kharbanda Gets Pampered By Pulkit Samrat With A 'champi;' Watch Video

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her getting a head massage or champi by beau Pulkrit Samrat. In the video, one can see Pulkrit Samrat nicely massaging her head and suddenly gets energised and gives her a champi with too much force.

Along with the video, she captioned the video by saying, “first I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi!” And then she went on to thank him for the champi. Watch the adorable champi video starring Kriti and Pulkit below.

Seeing this adorable video, fans were ‘awed’ with their cute banter. They went on to comment all things nice on the post. Fans posted heart emojis, also called them “cute couples” and much more. Check out a few comments by fans below.

Kriti Kharbanda on her relationship with Pulkrit Samrat

Earlier, in an interview, Kriti Kharbanda opened up about her relationship with Pulkrit Samrat. She revealed that they are dating each other and she wanted her parents to know about it first. She said that they were dating for over five months and she is in a very happy place. The duo often shares adorable pictures on their social media handle and are also seen indulging in some cute social media banter. Here are some of their adorable pictures together.

