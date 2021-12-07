Vicky Kaushal Answers Whether He & Katrina Kaif Were 'more Than Just Friends'; WATCH

URI star Vicky Kaushal is all set to tie the knot with actor Katrina Kaif on December 9. The couple's three-day royal wedding festivities will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. When the link-up rumours of the pair surfaced on the internet in 2019, the actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Interestingly, during the promotions of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, when Vicky was questioned about his rumoured affair with Katrina, the actor did not deny the news but instead tried to guard his personal life. The actor later went on to reveal what he likes about Katrina during his conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

When Vicky Kaushal answered what he likes about Katrina Kaif

Last year, while promoting Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, the actor appeared for an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on Ishq 104. 8 FM with then-debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh. During his conversation, the actor was asked if he and Katrina were 'more than friends', the actor jokingly tries to guard his personal life by saying, "Ye unko bolo jab ye on-air button nahi dabaoge na tab hum aaram se baat karenge iske baare mein (We will talk when the on-air button is turned off)."

Later, RJ Kannan asks him what he likes about Katrina Kaif, to which Vicky is quick to reply, "She is one of the leading superstars of the country. She has been reigning Bollywood for so many years. She is amazing."

More about Vicky-Katrina wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

The couple has invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at Barwara fort, which is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. The happy couple has also made special arrangements for their guests' journey as 22 charter planes have been arranged to fly them to Jaipur and around 70 luxury cars will take them to Sawai Madhopur.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport leaving for their wedding. Vicky wore beige trousers with a peach button-down shirt, while Katrina was seen donning a yellow-coloured traditional outfit as she jetted off to her wedding venue.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal/@katrinakaif