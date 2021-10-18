Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Sardar Udham's 9.2 IMDb Score, Extends Gratitude To Fans

Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar have been garnering praises for their latest biopic, Sardar Udham. The film has created a buzz among fans and is one of the most loved films on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. While the film has been out for only a few days, it is topping the IMDb rating chart. Vicky Kaushal recently thanked fans as he celebrated the film's IMDb rating.

Vicky Kaushal is currently celebrating for several reasons. The actor's much-awaited film Sardar Udham finally made it to the viewers' screens and is currently one of the top films on the internet database website, IMDb. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal recently announced the biopic film's current IMDb score is 9.2. The film is currently one of the highest-rated Hindi films on the website. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal thanked the audience for showering him and the film with love. He wrote, "9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for Sardar Udham." The actor's fans cheered for him and said they want the film to score 10/10. A fan wrote, "10/10 hona mangta hai apun ...aur banta bhi hai 10 ..love you, sir."

Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for making him his Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal recently thanked award-winning director Shoojit Sircar for picking him for the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The Uri actor shared some BTS photos from the film's sets and wrote, "Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return." Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal have earlier revealed the role of Udham Singh was earlier offered to late actor Irrfan Khan. However, due to his health issues, the director had to move on from him. Vicky Kaushal dedicated the film to Irrfan Khan and wrote, "This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab."

Sardar Udham follows the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the man behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film cast Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. After several delays, the film debuted on Amazon Prime on October 16.

