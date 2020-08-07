Katrina Kaif Misses Playing Cricket; Shares A Candid Picture Of Herself With A Bat & Ball

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Friday to share a candid picture of herself with a cricket bat and expressed how she's 'always ready to play'. Along with the post, the actor also penned a small note about how she misses playing the sport and cricket lovers are sure going to agree with Katrina Kaif’s this post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a throwback pic where she can be seen giving a candid pose holding a bat and a ball. The actor sported an Indian attire that consisted of a brown printed kurta and dark blue leggings. She completed her look with a pair of bangles, tikli, and pair of sandals. Katrina opted for a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note related to her post. She wrote, “Missing Cricket ðŸ always ready to play. Properly attired or no”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. Some fans were even left stunned seeing Katrina playing Cricket. The post also received several likes from fans and netizens. One of the users wrote, “Baapre cricket. cute Katy”. While the other one went on to compliment her attire in the pic. Take a look at a few more comments below.

However, this is not the first time Katrina has posted a picture of her playing the sport. Earlier, the actor had shared a video of her playing cricket on the sets of her film Bharat. The actor can be seen giving some though shots in the video.

Along with the post, Katrina had also sent a special message to her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma to "put in a small word for her" with the captain of the Indian cricket team (Virat Kohli). She further added that there is room for improvement in her swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder,"

The post had received several likes and comments from fans and co-star. Actor Preity Zinta, who owns an Indian Premier League (IPL) team also left a comment saying, "Wow, we should to hire you" (sic). Katrina quickly responded, "Do it, let me play". Take a look at the video below:

On the work front

Katrina will next be seen in the much-awaited film titled Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The movie will reportedly begin its filming process post lockdown and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2021. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

