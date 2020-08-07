Kunal Kemmu's Pumped Up Pic Makes Vicky Kaushal Ask His Diet Plan With 'Lootcase' Twist

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share his workout picture with fans and showed off his bulging biceps. From Bollywood actors to die-hard fans, many of them flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Keep reading to know more:

Kunal Kemmu’s bulging biceps win hearts

Raja Hindustani actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of his ripped body. The actor shared a monochrome picture of himself and was seen wearing a cap. Along with the stunning image, the actor captioned it by stating, “All your love over the past few days got me pumped upðŸ˜‹”. The picture has received 134k likes in less than 24 hours. Take a look at his post:

Many actors and fans found the picture stunning. Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Last time pooch Raha hu... diet plan kya hai?”. To his answer, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "hahaha aloo ka paratha aur aam ka aachar kyu ki mein Ek admi hoon".Vicky Kaushal's comment also received a lot of love from fans, along with Kunal's response to it.

(Image Credit: Kunal Kemmu IG)

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan also shared a hilarious comment on Kunal’s picture. The actor wrote, “Lata ka Aadmi”. On the other hand, Andhadhun actor Tabu wrote, “Khuda kasssammmmm”. Her comment showed how much she was stunned on seeing the amazing biceps of the actor. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan also commented on the post by stating, “Goddamn ðŸ™ˆ”. Take a look at their comments below:

(Image Credit: Kunal Kemmu IG)

About Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 2

Zee5 released the trailer for its upcoming crime-drama series, Abhay 2, which features Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer. The two-minute trailer of Abhay 2 offers several glimpses of the character of Ram Kapoor, going up against Abhay, who believes that Ram (the villain) is playing mind games with him.

As per the trailer, Ram’s character is shown as the villain who has kidnapped several children but promises to release them one by one if Abhay manages to solve the cases he gives to him. Helmed by Ken Ghosh and also featuring Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan, the show is going to premiere on Zee5 on August 14.

