Vicky Kaushal Gives Sweet Reply To Question On 'divorcing' Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was recently asked a quirky question by a member of the media during the press interactions at the trailer launch for his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The question centred around Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif elicited laughter from everybody present. Vicky maneuvered the question well, also coming up with a sweet response in favour of his wife.

A tricky question from the media

At the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal was posed with an out-of-the-box question from a member of the media. Commenting on Indian values which consider a marriage to last across lifetimes, the reporter asked Vicky his opinion on the same. The question was followed by a direct query. The Govinda Naam Mera actor was aksed if he would consider divorcing Katrina if he were to romantically win over another "better heroine". The one-of-a-kind direct question elicited laughs from the audience as well as actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky responds to question on Katrina Kaif



Vicky Kaushal met the question with a bout of nervous laughter admitting that he honestly did not know how to answer a question of this kind. The actor however to his credit, took it in good jest and came up with a fun response. Vicky said, "Shaam ko ghar jaana hai, tedhe medhe sawal puch rahe ho, baccha hoon abhi bada toh hone do...kaise jawab doon iska main, itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai, sir." This roughly translates to, 'I have to go back home in the evening, these are such tricky questions, I am a kid let me atleast grow up...how do I respond to this, these are dangerous questions, sir'. When egged on by co-star Sara Ali Khan, Vicky came up with a sweet response saying, "janmon janmon tak" which implied that Vicky believes in marriages lasting for lifetimes and that he has the same vision for his marriage with Katrina. The reporter ended the converation with a "salute hai sir".

More on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a couple on the way to getting divorced. Promising to be a romantic drama, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Pande. The Maddock Films production is eyeing a June 2 theatrical release.

