Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Struggle To Get A Divorce

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in prominent roles has released on May 15. Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Kapil, while Sara will portray the role of Somya. The film revolves around the life of an Indore-based couple trying to get through their marital problems.

In the over two-minutes-long trailer, Kapil and Somya were seen trying to get through the issues in their marriage. However, they decide to get divorced in the presence of their entire family. The trailer then showed the rollercoaster ride of the middle-class couple from marriage to divorce. Check the trailer below:

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan reveal movie title

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in the film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and it will be a romantic drama film. Earlier, the Uri actor took to his Instagram handle to post the title reveal clip with a few snippets from the movie featuring Sara Ali Khan. "Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023," he wrote along with the video. Soon after he made the post a fan commented, "What an amazing song, lovely. Everyone fall in love with this song. Romantic ho ya dramatic when #vickykaushal becomes the lead actor then movie or song is always super hit." Check the title reveal video below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke posters revealed

Vicky Kaushal also shared two posters from his upcoming film with Sara. He captioned the post, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, aa rahe hain hum lekar apni kahani. Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on 2nd June 2023." In the first poster, Vicky can be seen hugging Sara from behind, while in the second poster, he carried her in his arms. Check the poster below:

The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Meanwhile, it is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The production house of the film is Maddock Films and will release in theatres.