Vicky Kaushal Grooves To Harrdy Sandhu's Latest 'Bijlee Bijlee' During Photoshoot; WATCH

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a reel video featuring himself. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing and singing along to Harrdy Sandhu's latest Punjabi track titled Bijlee Bijlee.

One can see that the fun video is captured as he was getting clicked for a photoshoot. In the caption, he also informed his fans and followers that he cannot get enough of the latest Punjabi track.

Vicky Kaushal grooves to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vicky Kaushal dropped a reel video where he can be seen sporting a white shirt which he teamed up with black trousers. The actor looks uber-cool as he adds a pair of black shades to complete his look. As for the caption, he wrote, "Back to" with a string of emotions such as a camera, performing arts, clapper board, red heart among others. He added, "Bts sick track bro @harrdysandhu."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to compliment the URI actor. The Joker singer was also quick to comment, "@vickykaushal09 thank you bhaaji. Love You looking dope." A fan wrote, "God! Those poses," while another one chipped in, "So dashing you look."

Alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Bijlee Bijlee also stars Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak. The music video introduces Palak as a superwoman with magical powers. In the song, she helps Harrdy Sandhu fight goons, makes him dance well, and takes him through different time zones. The first half of the song shows her straight and angry, while in the second half, she takes over the actor's vibe.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Sardar Udham star will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is apparently based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor is also currently making headlines for his rumoured wedding with his rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Last month, the duo was spotted visiting their manager, Reshma Shetty's office. They had arrived and left in separate cars. The two also waved at the paparazzi and sparked wedding rumours amid reports of getting married in December. However, no official statement has been released yet by the two Bollywood stars.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal/@harrdysandhu