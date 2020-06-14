Vicky Kaushal Is All Praises For 'Gulabo Sitabo', Says 'it Made Me Have A Good Time'

Shoojit Sircar's dramedy Gulabo Sitabo which missed the theatrical release owing to the coronavirus pandemic and released on the OTT platform, has garnered much appreciation from people. Several Bollywood stars are in praise of the film and took to social media to hail the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie. Joining the league of stars was Vicky Kaushal who praised the film on social media and also thanked the entire team for making an honest and beautiful film.

Vicky Kaushal praises Gulabo Sitabo

The Raazi actor shared his reviews on Twitter where he described his emotions after watching the film. In the post, the actor spoke that the amazing film made him smirk, laugh, and transported him into a world which he never thought. According to the actor, he felt that watching the film was a good time. At last, he thanked the entire team for their efforts to create magic on the screen.

#GulaboSitabo made me smirk, made me laugh, made me transport into a world I'd probably not even notice otherwise. Above all it made me have a good time! Thank you @SrBachchan Sir @ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi @ayushmannk @ronnielahiri & team for an honest, beautiful Film! :) — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 14, 2020

Apart from this, Vicky also poured in his love on his Instagram story where he shared the poster of the film and explained what he liked about the film. While captioning the post, he wrote that the haveli of old Lucknow, the characters and storyline which would be missed if somebody would have been living next to the characters in the city of nawabs. He praised the director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi for making the world encounter with such characters. At last, he thanked the entire team for the beautiful film and performance.

Earlier, actress Taapsee Pannu had expressed her love for the film and reviewed it in just one word, “cute.” The actress took to Twitter to call ‘Gibo Sibo’ a ‘cute film.’ The Mulk star termed it as a ‘feel-good ride’, and credited the ‘good actors’ and the manner in which they played the ‘engaging characters’, leaving her with a ‘beautiful feeling.’ She praised Shoojit and the writer Juhi Chaturvedi for creating a ‘sweet world’, while also congratulating the producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Taapsee described her co-star of Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan as ‘adorable’ and had a query for Ayushmann. The actor seemed to have been bowled over by the Vicky Donor star’s lisp to portray his character and asked if it was real. She also gave a shoutout to the other members of the cast like Srishti Shrivastava, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala.

