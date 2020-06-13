Gulabo Sitabo: Taapsee Has One Word For Big B & A Query For Ayushmann As She Reviews Movie

If the reviews from celebrities are anything to go by, Gulabo Sitabo has worked wonders. As soon as the movie hit the web, and not the theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous stars took to social media to hail the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie. The latest to join in the praises for the Shoojit Sircar directorial was Taapsee Pannu.

The actor took to Twitter to call ‘Gibo Sibo’ a ‘cute film.’ The Mulk star termed it as a ‘feel good ride’, and credited the ‘good actors’ and the manner in which they played the ‘engaging characters’, leaving her with a ‘beautiful feeling.’ She praised Shoojit and the writer Juhi Chaturvedi for creating a ‘sweet world’, while also congratulating the producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Taapsee described her co-star of Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan as ‘adorable’ and had a query for Ayushmann. The actor seemed to have been bowled over by the Vicky Donor star’s lisp to portray his character, and asked if it was real.

She also gave a shoutout to the other members of the cast like Srishti Shrivastava, Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

Here are the tweets:

Gibo Sibo is such a cute cute film. It’s like a feel good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a ‘beautiful’ feeling. @ShoojitSircar and @juhichaturvedi what a sweet world you created on screen. Congratulations @ronnielahiri #Sheel — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 13, 2020

Earlier, directors like Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, casting director Honey Trehan and writer Puneet Sharma had given their thumbs up to the movie. The movie, however, got mixed reviews from critics, trade analysts and industry trackers. Even a section of netizens was not satisfied with the content, and some called it ‘boring.’

Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow and involves the story revolving around an ancient property, and the tiff between the elderly landlord Mirza and the stubborn tenant Baankey, as the former tries to get rid of the latter. Shantanu Moitra, Abhishek Arora and Anuj Garg have composed the music and Puneet Sharma, Dinesh Pant and Vinod Dubey have penned the lyrics. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.

