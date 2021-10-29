Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Become Neighbours: Report

Rumours are rife that lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot in the month of December this year. The duo has also reportedly zeroed down their residence post-marriage, which happens to be the exquisite high rise where Bollywood's star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also reside. According to Pinkvilla sources, the rumoured couple finalised their abode two months back after being ' quite impressed' with the property. The couple has since made multiple visits to the location, moving into which would make them Anushka and Virat's neighbours. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, who are said to be good friends, have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The revelation of the duo's love abode comes shortly after the buzz surrounding their December wedding gained momentum. The Sardar Udham actor and Kaif have been sparking dating rumours since 2019. However, they have maintained silence around their relationship status. The couple was recently spotted visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office and waving to the paparazzi.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the Jagga Jasoos actor reacted to why the rumours started and said, "That's a question I have for the last 15 years." The duo also attended Sardar Udham's premiere together, post which Kaif showered praises on her rumoured beau for his role." Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent," she stated on her social media. Describing the film, she also mentioned it was 'raw, honest and heartbreaking.' Rumours of the duo's Roka ceremony had also floated earlier, only to be denied by Kaif's team. Her team mentioned that she was about to begin the shoot for Tiger 3 and was occupied with personal commitments.

As per further reports by Pinkvilla, the duo's wedding rituals are likely to be held from December 7 to 9 in a 'big fat Punjabi' style. Apart from the rituals of Mehendi and Haldi, a Catholic wedding too is reportedly on the cards. Invitations have been sent to all close friends and family members of the couple. The makeup artists and costume designers have also been asked to keep themselves free during these three days.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKY KAUSHAL/ @KATRINA KAIF/ @VIRAT KOHLI