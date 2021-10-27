After sharing hugs at Sardar Udham's premiere and dodging engagement rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked wedding rumours yet another time. The rumoured couple were recently spotted visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office. The couple's arrival at their manager's office has left fans wondering, are Vicky Katrina getting married?

On Tuesday night, October 26, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted visiting their manager, Reshma Shetty's office. The rumoured couple arrived and left in separate cars. Katrina wore a green shirt, while Vicky Kaushal donned a black and white striped full-sleeved t-shirt. The two also waved at the paparazzi and sparked wedding rumours amid reports of getting married in December. However, no official statement has been released yet by the two Bollywood stars.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's loved up moment at Sardar Udham premiere

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were last seen together at the premiere of Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham. Katrina arrived in a purple sweatshirt and grey denim skirt. As she entered the venue, her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal greeted her with a few seconds long hug. The couple's hug was captured by the paparazzi present outside the venue. The couple's fans were thrilled to watch their loved up moment. As the video widely surfaced on the internet, their fans poured love and showered them with blessings.

Soon after the OTT release of Sardar Udham, Katrina Kaif dropped her review, full of praises for Vicky, via Instagram stories. The actor first hailed director Shoojit Sircar for his commendable creation. She wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling." She further praised the Uri actor and wrote, "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent." She then described the film as "raw, honest and heartbreaking."

In August this year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours began making rounds. The two were spotted in Mumbai in traditional attire. However, Katrina Kaif's spokesperson slammed the rumours and revealed that it wasn't true and she would soon leave for the shoot of Tiger 3.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham. He also has several projects in his pipeline, including Sam Bahadur and Takht. Katrina Kaif will soon star in Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif/Varinder Chawla