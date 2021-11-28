Ever since rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have started surfacing on social media, fans are excited to catch more details about the big day. From the preparations that are undergoing regarding the big day to the guest list, the Internet is flooded with all the information. Rumours are abuzz that the couple will be tying the knot in the second week of December. Now, as the day inches closer, fans have started different trends for the stars. Now, fans have started suggesting different hashtags for the two amid wedding rumours.

Several fans of the two stars showed their creative side after they started suggesting a ‘wedding hashtag’ for the two stars. One of the users took to Instagram and commented below a viral post and wrote, “Katvic’ while another shared his suggestion and wrote, “Katvikiki”. A third user had a hilarious reply to the hashtag trend and wrote, “Virina”, while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Vikkirina.”

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's fans suggest hashtags amid wedding rumours

While an official confirmation is awaited from the two stars about the wedding, a surprising revelation recently came up from Vicky’s cousin who had stated that the marriage was not taking place at all. Vicky Kaushal's cousin has denied that the actor is tying the knot at the moment. She said it was just 'rumours.' Vicky Kaushal's maternal cousin, Dr. Upasana Vohra, told Dainik Bhaskar that all reports surrounding the preparation to the wedding were 'rumours' being spread by the media. The marriage was not taking place, she added. Vohra also said that if it was indeed true, an official announcement would have been made about it.

She said that it was common for such rumours to spread in Bollywood and that many a time it turned out to be false. She also said that she had spoken to Vicky and 'there is nothing like that'. It is not clear if the statement was to divert the media spotlight on the wedding or maintain secrecy on it, as celebrities have done in the past. Meanwhile, multiple media reports have claimed that Katrina and Vicky are set to tie the knot in numerous ceremonies from December 7 to 12. The venue for the wedding is said to be the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur district in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/KatrinaKaif