The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding is dominating headlines and rightly so. The bride and the groom have landed in Rajasthan for the nuptials, reported to be on December 9, and the 'ladkewaale' and 'ladkiwaale' (families of the bride and groom) are also on the way. Despite more details emerging about the wedding in recent days, the secrecy surrounding the event has been maintained.

This was evident through the security arrangements made at the venue, Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan. Apart from the presence of security officials, medical arrangements too have been made. Here's the ground report from the venue:

Heavy security at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding venue

While a lot of the preparations at the venue are still under wraps, Republic Media Network accessed the entrance being used for the arrangements.

One could see heavy security presence at the area from where the arrangements for the big day was being made. All the vendors, all the required items, like electrical objects, lighting for the decorations and objects for the interior designing go in through this entrance. The vehicles serving as electricity generators were also stationed at the venue.

Amid the COVID-19 threat and the capital city of Rajasthan, Jaipur is over 100 kilometres away from the venue, medical emergencies have been kept in mind too. An ambulance was also arranged at the venue, and it was equipped with an Intensive Care Unit facility. Doctors too have been called in for any unforeseen event.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had brought an inside glimpse of the wedding venue, where fireworks were planned from the ancient structures of the 14th century Fort. Apart from that, lanterns, cushions and a wide entrance where performances and the entrance of the couple could be held, were seen in the photo.

Vicky and Katrina and their family members like the latter's mother left for the venue on Monday. A day before, Katrina was snapped in a saree, arriving at Vicky's residence.

Vicky's brother Sunny, actor Sharvari, director Kabir Khan, actor Neha Dhupia, were seen heading to the venue on Tuesday.

As per reports, the initial rituals like Mehendi and Sangeet are planned for December 7 and 8, while the marriage ceremony is scheduled for December 9. The events are reportedly set to continue till December 12.