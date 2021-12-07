Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan yesterday and landed at Jaipur airport. The actor looked radiant in yellow attire as the bridal glow was visible on her. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked utmost happy before boarding his flight for Jaipur. As per exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple were scheduled to reach their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort, on Monday night. The couple were also supposed to take a look at their wedding preparations. As a surprise, the fort's staff were also planning to throw a welcome party for the couple.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reach Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently papped in Mumbai and Jaipur as they left for the wedding's venue. As per their schedule, the couple reached the Six Senses Barwara Fort on Monday night, December 6, 2021. The soon-to-be-wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reached the venue in their cars. Katrina Kaif's family also arrived at the venue.

When are Vicky and Katrina getting married?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple is speculated to have two different ceremonies, once Hindu ceremony with the pheras and a white wedding. The two will exchange vows in the attendance of their families. A total of 120 guests have been invited by the couple who will soon reach the venue. As per our sources, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, are also on the guest list. Strict security arrangements have been made in and around the fort.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's airport look

Katrina Kaif looked radiant while leaving for Jaipur. The actor was papped at her Mumbai residence and later at the airport. The bride-to-be wore a mustard yellow coloured Sharara ensemble, designed by Anamika Khanna. The short kurta with the heavy Sharara with silver and white accents seemed to be a perfect pre-wedding outfit. The bridal glow on the actor's face was evident. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked uber cool in his printed shirt. The actor looked nothing but happy before boarding his flight.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif/shutterstock