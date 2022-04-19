Vicky Kaushal 'leaves His Heart In Mountains' As He Wraps Mussoorie Leg Of Upcoming Film

Vicky Kaushal is currently hopping from project to project as he has a long lineup of films in his kitty. The Bollywood star was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham and wrapped up his untitled film with Sara Ali Khan earlier this year. The actor is now eyeing another untitled film with Tripti Dimri and was recently filming amid the mountains of Mussoorie. As he bid his goodbye to the hill station, the Uri star seemingly left his "heart behind in the mountains."

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to share some glimpses of his Mussoorie workation. In the video, Vicky Kaushal rightly captured the mesmerising sunrises and roads of the hill station. He was also seen sporting a blue coloured hoodie and black jeans as he stepped out to meet his fans on the streets of Mussoorie. The actor waved at his fans and also clicked some selfies on his way. Sharing the video, the actor penned how he loved being in Mussoorie and wrote, "Mussoorie!!! Thank You for being so loving and breathtakingly beautiful. Leaving my heart behind in the mountains. See you soon!" The actor's fans showered him with love in the comment section and also expressed their excitement to watch his film.

Vicky Kaushal was in Mussoorie for a brief period of time. The actor shared several glimpses of her trip via Instagram. Last week, he dropped a video of him enjoying a beautiful view of mountains while being seated on a bench. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dil bhi kahin hai pahaado mein, thoda sa kahin hai kinaaro mein." He also shared a photo in which he was standing in a white shirt against the backdrop of a mesmerising sunset.

Details about Vicky Kaushal's untitled upcoming film

Vicky Kaushal is currently making a film with Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Apart from the Masaan star, the film also features Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The movie will mark Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari's second project after their 2018 rom-com Love Per Square Foot, which also starred Angira Dhar. Last month, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra and wrote, "Kaafi fail kar kaam ho raha hai."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09