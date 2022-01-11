Vicky Kaushal Marks 3 Years Of 'URI: The Surgical Strike', Shares BTS Pictures With Team

As the film URI: The Surgical Strike completed three years of its release, Vicky Kaushal got nostalgic and took to his Instagram handle to post many pictures. The movie holds a special place in the actor's life as it was a blockbuster amongst the audiences. Earlier, in the day, the female lead of the film, Yami Gautam had also shared some behind the scenes (BTS) pictures from the shoot. The Aditya Dhar directorial went to bag notable awards after its release.

Vicky Kaushal shares BTS pics from URI: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam amazed the buffs with their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kaushal shared some of the BTS pictures from URI: The Surgical Strike. While in the first picture, he could be seen in action with his army, in the second one, the Manmarziyaan actor is seen rehearsing his script. The third picture features Vicky Kaushal laughing over some joke with the director and other cast members.

The next picture had Kaushal and Aditya Dhar celebrating one year of the National Award win for their film. The actor and the director won their first National Awards for their work on the film which was based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan. The actor captioned the post, 'Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike'.

Yami Gautam posts pictures from the sets of URI

Earlier, in the morning, Yami Gautam had also shared some of the BTS pictures from the sets of URI, while expressing gratitude for being a part of the project. For the uninitiated, the Vicky Donor star essayed the role of Pallavi Sharma/ Jasmine D'Almeida, an undercover RAW agent. Yami treated the fans and followers with various stills, starting with the film's poster and ending with a still from one of the promotional events, where the cast is clad in t-shirts having Uri's famous dialogue ‘How’s the josh' written all over them.

Vicky Kaushal on work front

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture in Indore. Recently, the glimpses from the sets went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was sitting at the back. The movie's name has not been revealed yet, but reportedly it is titled Luka Chuppi 2. If the reports of Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, Vicky may also star as the male lead opposite his wife Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The makers of the film have approached the Sanju actor and if everything goes as expected then the film will mark the couple's first on-screen appearance together.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/Twitter/@taran_adarsh