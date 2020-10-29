Vicky Kaushal Obliges Fan With Selfie After She Requests Him To Take Off His Mask

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory. With lockdown easing in the country, people have started stepping out but keeping the precautions in mind.

One fan approached Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai while he was sitting inside his car and requested for a selfie. Furthermore, the fan also asked him to remove his mask for the selfie. Though the 'Raazi actor was hesitant, he still pulled the scarf down a little and obliged the fan with a selfie.

One user after watching the video wrote, "Such an adorable gesture from a celebrity but people shud also practice social distancing too pics can be taken with masks on also stay safe stay blessed." While many called Kaushal 'humble', a user wrote, "A stupid thing to do.. pulling your mask down and getting so close to strangers"

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020). The movie did well at the theatres as it reportedly earned ₹50 crores at the box-office. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh portraying the lead character. The movie is in its post-production stage but had been on a halt due to the global pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in the multi-starrer movie Takht, that is still in its pre-production stage. The movie was initially planned to release at the start of 2021 but the release date will get postponed due to the global pandemic. No further release date has officially been confirmed yet. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen playing the lead character in Meghna Gulzar’s Manekshaw that is in its pre-production stage. The movie also casts Manoj Bajpayee in a prominent role.

