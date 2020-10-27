Vicky Kaushal's Intense Look In His New Workout Post Has Left Fans Gushing Over It

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to share an intense picture of him post-workout. The actor also went on to explain the picture using several emojis in the caption section. Netizens were quick enough to flood the comments section with lots of praise and positive notes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared an intense picture of him post-workout where he can be seen showing off his chiselled body. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a candid pose for the camera as he sits on a bench. He can also be seen listening to some music through the headphones on his ears. He can be seen sporting a black vest along with black shorts. He also completed his look with a cap.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to caption it using several emojis. In the caption, he posted emojis such as coffee, workout, headphones, and a lightning emoji. Seems like the actor is explaining the picture through the emoji. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post on his Instagram handle, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with praise and lovely messages. The post shared by Vicky Kaushal also received several over 255,823 likes. Some of the users went on to compliment the picture, while some went on to talk about how stunning the actor looked in the pic. Some netizens also commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “this picture is giving me the motivation to workout”. While another one said, “where is the fire extinguisher?”. Check out a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor shares a picture of him showing off his workout avatar. Earlier to this post, the actor can be seen flaunting his bulky arms as well as his headphones. Vicky Kaushal can be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and a cap as he casually sat down on the bench giving a candid pose. Take a look at the post below.

