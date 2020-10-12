Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Biceps In Stylish New Picture Uploaded On Social Media

Vicky Kaushal has been religiously working out during the lockdown period. The actor has never failed to flaunt his toned body on social media. Fans have been thrilled to watch his progress from the start of the lockdown to now. Recently, Vicky showed off his massive biceps as he worked out in style.

Vicky Kaushal posts workout selfie as he works out in style

The actor in the latest post can be seen wearing a sleeveless top and a cap as he casually sat down on the bench. He posed for the camera while flaunting his bulky arms as well as his stylish headphones. The actor being the brand ambassador of the particular headphone company has always proudly flaunted it during his workout and gym sessions on Instagram’s stories.

In the picture, however, people were all praise for Vicky’s partly toned physique. They complimented him on his dedication in the comments and further left several positive comments as well. In the past couple of months, Vicky has been working on his physique. He has posted his progress on social media and fans have been in complete awe of the actor’s transformation.

Apart from his amazing dedication towards his fit lifestyle, Vicky Kaushal has been reminiscing his shoot days from the set as well. The actor has posted several BTS shots from his films and has written notes about them. Fans simply loved to get an inside peek into the films that Vicky was a part of. The actor has also been flaunting his sitar skills and is generally having a productive time in lockdown. Fans have been loving the updates posted by Vicky Kaushal and often leave several positive comments for the actor.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying a pivotal role in the multi-starrer film Takht. He, along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Khan, Alia Bhatt will be seen in this film. The project will be directed by Karan Johar and is touted to be a period film. Vicky will also be seen in the historic film titled Sardar Udham Singh. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

