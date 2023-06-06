Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as the film continues to enjoy a comfortable run at the box office after releasing on June 2. The on-screen pair was recently spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai as they offered their prayers to the Lord. This also comes after Sara recently made a point regarding having a secular outlook in terms of places of worship.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2 with an opening upwards of Rs 5 crore. This was followed by a steady upward climb in numbers over the weekend. The current box office collections for the film stand at Rs 26.73 crore and counting. Directed by Laxman Utekar, ZHZB stars Vicky and Sara as a bickering couple feigning a divorce. Their chemistry is being liked by the fans.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak

(Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal photographed leaving Siddhivinayak | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were photographed outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The two were dressed in white and were seen barefoot, heading out of the temple. Vicky Kaushal was dressed simply in a traditional whites while Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a salwar set, also white, with subtle orange details. The two stopped to pose for the paparazzi as they headed back to their car among the sea of fans trying to catch a glimpse of them. They also distributed the prasad among the devotees.

Sara Ali Khan defends her religious beliefs

(Sara Ali Khan posts a montage of her pilgrimages tagging the location as 'Bharat' | Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple was in lieu of her film's success. However, this temple visit also comes shortly after the actress made a statement on her Instagram stories about having a secular outlook towards places of worship. At a promotional event, the actress had been asked about her Muslim identity and evident love for visiting places of worship across all faiths.

This incident was soon followed by a visit to Delhi's Gurdwara Shri Bangla Sahib after which the actress posted a collage of herself at the Gurudwara, Ajmer Shareef and Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, tagging the location for the collage as 'Bharat'. Sara's visit to Siddhivinayak may also be viewed as an extension of her secular stance.