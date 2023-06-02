Sara Ali Khan Calls Herself ‘stingy’ As She Refused To Buy International Roaming Pack

Sara Ali Khan engaged in a candid conversation with the media at the IIFA green carpet. In a video doing rounds on the internet, the Kedarnath actor could be seen discussing how she did not get an international roaming pack while shooting at locations outside India. Previously also Sara had spoken about not being a spendthrift person.

In a viral video, Sara could be seen at the IIFA awards discussing her habit of saving money. Speaking with the media at the event, Sara recalled that during her foreign travel she needed to coordinate with Vicky Kaushal and her producer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She then added that her producer sent her a voice note saying "roaming comes for 400 Rupees".

Sara Ali Khan recalled that her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke producer told her to get the international roaming pack but she hesitated as she was in the country for just a day. She even asked the locals how much a roaming pack would cost, and was startled to hear the price. The actor shocked everyone around when she finally confessed that she managed her time abroad by taking hotspots from her hairdresser.

Can’t believe she’s having a full conversation about this with reporters 😭😭😭 I love herrr😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o0pZMu1R7a — Mukku| ZHZB in THEATRES NOW! (@mukkumishraa) May 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan on being thrifty

During the trailer launch of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan shared another anecdote that explained that she was thrifty. She shared that she had once scolded her mother Amrita Singh for buying towels worth Rs 1600. She also mentioned at the same event that she prefers shopping from roadside markets like Janpath.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming movie

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She stars in the Hindi film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Releasing on June 2, the movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and narrates the tale of a couple who stage their divorce giving rise to a comedy of errors kind of situation.